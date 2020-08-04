Ametek: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BERWYN, Pa. (AP) _ Ametek Inc. (AME) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $166.2 million.

The Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 84 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The maker of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $974.6 million.

Ametek shares have dropped almost 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2%. The stock has risen 7.5% in the last 12 months.

