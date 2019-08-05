American States Water: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIMAS, Calif. (AP) _ American States Water Co. (AWR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $26.8 million.

The San Dimas, California-based company said it had profit of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 64 cents per share.

The water and electric utility posted revenue of $124.6 million in the period.

American States Water shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $76.58, a rise of 28% in the last 12 months.

