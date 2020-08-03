Ameresco: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Ameresco (AMRC) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $4.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The energy services company posted revenue of $223 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.3 million.

Ameresco expects full-year earnings in the range of 86 cents to 96 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $910 million to $980 million.

Ameresco shares have increased 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.26, an increase of 99% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMRC