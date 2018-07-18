AmEx 2Q profits rise, but there are worry spots on lending

Photo: Elise Amendola, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 FILE - In this July 18, 2016, file photo, American Express credit cards are seen, in North Andover, Mass. American Express reports earnings Wednesday, July 18, 2018. FILE - In this July 18, 2016, file photo, American Express credit cards are seen, in North Andover, Mass. American Express reports earnings Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Photo: Elise Amendola, AP AmEx 2Q profits rise, but there are worry spots on lending 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express says its second-quarter profit rose 21 percent from a year ago, as the credit card giant saw more customers spending on its namesake cards and a much lower tax rate.

But it had to set aside more money to cover potential bad loans, and saw its delinquency rate rise noticeably. It's a potential sign that some of American Express' customers — typically the most creditworthy in the industry — are struggling to pay their bills.

Shares of American Express fell 3 percent in after-market trading.

The New York-based company said it had second-quarter profit of $1.62 billion, or $1.84 a share, up from $1.34 billion, or $1.47 a share, in the same period a year earlier. AmEx's results beat, albeit barely, expectations of industry analysts.