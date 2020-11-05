Alpha and Omega: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (AP) _ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd. (AOSL) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $9.6 million.

The Sunnyvale, California-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $151.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, Alpha and Omega said it expects revenue in the range of $150 million to $156 million.

Alpha and Omega shares have increased 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.39, an increase of 44% in the last 12 months.

