Ally Financial: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $319 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had a loss of 85 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

Ally Financial shares have fallen 50% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 48% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLY