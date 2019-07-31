Allison Transmission: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $181 million.

On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.46.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $737 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $687.7 million.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have increased roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $45.95, a decrease of 2% in the last 12 months.

