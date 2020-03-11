Allied Motion: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) _ Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Amherst, New York-based company said it had profit of 37 cents.

The motion control product maker posted revenue of $87.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $371.1 million.

Allied Motion shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $31.76, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.

