Allied Esports: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) on Monday reported a loss of $6.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents.

The company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit 99 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.19.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AESE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AESE