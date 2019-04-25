AllianceBernstein: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $46.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share.

The investment management company posted revenue of $795.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $657.9 million.

AllianceBernstein shares have risen nearly 10 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14 percent in the last 12 months.

