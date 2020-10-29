Alliance Data: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Alliance Data Systems Corp. (ADS) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $133.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.79 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.28 per share.

The manager of loyalty and rewards programs for retailers and others posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Alliance Data shares have declined 61% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1%. The stock has decreased 59% in the last 12 months.

