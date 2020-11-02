Akoustis Technologies: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) _ Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS) on Monday reported a loss of $12 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Huntersville, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $636,000 in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $543,000.

Akoustis Technologies shares have risen almost 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 1.5% in the last 12 months.

