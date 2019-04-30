Akamai Technologies: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $107.1 million.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.10 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The cloud services provider posted revenue of $706.5 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $698.4 million.

Akamai Technologies shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $80.06, an increase of 12% in the last 12 months.

