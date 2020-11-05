Airgain: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Airgain Inc. (AIRG) on Thursday reported a loss of $261,000 in its third quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The antenna products developer posted revenue of $13 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Airgain expects its per-share earnings to be 3 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $12.3 million to $13.3 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Airgain shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.72, an increase of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIRG