Air Lease: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Air Lease Corp. (AL) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $147.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of $1.26.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The company that leases planes to airlines posted revenue of $521.3 million in the period.

Air Lease shares have decreased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.33, a fall of 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AL