Agios Pharmaceuticals: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $93.1 million in its first quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.74 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $30.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.8 million.

Agios Pharmaceuticals shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 37% in the last 12 months.

