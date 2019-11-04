https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Agenus-3Q-Earnings-Snapshot-14807099.php
Agenus: 3Q Earnings Snapshot
LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported a loss of $46.3 million in its third quarter.
The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $2.85. A year ago, they were trading at $1.89.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGEN
