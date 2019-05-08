Aecom: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Aecom Technology Corp. (ACM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $77.8 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The provider of technical and management-support services posted revenue of $5.04 billion in the period.

Aecom expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.90 per share.

Aecom shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 4% in the last 12 months.

