Aduro Biotech: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) _ Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) on Monday reported a loss of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Berkeley, California-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 11 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $14 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.71. A year ago, they were trading at $4.15.

