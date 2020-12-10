Adobe: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $2.25 billion.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $4.64 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.81 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.65 per share.

The software maker posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.36 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to be $2.78. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.75 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.36 billion.

Adobe expects full-year earnings to be $11.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $15.15 billion.

Adobe shares have increased 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 58% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADBE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADBE