https://www.westport-news.com/business/article/Adams-Resources-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15465087.php
Adams Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
HOUSTON (AP) _ Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.5 million.
The Houston-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $152.3 million in the period.
Adams Resources shares have fallen 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.69, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AE
View Comments