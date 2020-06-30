Acuity Brands: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $60.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $1.52 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.94 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $776.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $774.6 million.

Acuity Brands shares have decreased 35% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI