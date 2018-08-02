Acceleron: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) on Thursday reported a loss of $28.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

The clinical stage biotech developing protein therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 million.

Acceleron shares have risen almost 3 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $43.65, an increase of 32 percent in the last 12 months.

