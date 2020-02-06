Abiomed: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DANVERS, Mass. (AP) _ Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $69.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Danvers, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.51. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and pretax gains, came to $1.11 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The maker of heart devices posted revenue of $221.6 million in the period.

Abiomed expects full-year revenue in the range of $846 million to $877 million.

Abiomed shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 45% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABMD