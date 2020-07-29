Aaron's: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ Aaron's Inc. (AAN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $68.4 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were $1.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $984.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Aaron's expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 90 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $975 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Aaron's shares have dropped 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAN