AVEO: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $16.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The cancer drug company posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 52 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.86.

