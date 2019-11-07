ARC Document Solutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ ARC Document Solutions Inc. (ARC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $1.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, were 4 cents per share.

The provider of document services to businesses posted revenue of $94.1 million in the period.

ARC Document Solutions expects full-year earnings in the range of 14 cents to 18 cents per share.

The company's shares closed at $1.37. A year ago, they were trading at $2.28.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARC