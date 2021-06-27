AP PHOTOS: Locked shops confront buyers in Indian market ANUPAM NATH, Associated Press June 27, 2021 Updated: June 27, 2021 8:25 p.m.
1 of17 This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. Rows of locked shops confront bargain-hunters for most of the day in Fancy Bazar, a nearly 200-year-old market that offered cheap prices until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast. Anupam Nath/AP Show More Show Less
GAUHATI, India (AP) — Rows of locked shops confront bargain-hunters for most of the day in Fancy Bazar, a nearly 200-year-old market that offered cheap prices until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast.
Lockdown restrictions imposed in April have now been partially eased, but shop owners are struggling to recapture the market’s bustling activity and complain that the 1 p.m. curfew is too early.