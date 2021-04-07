'We failed the test' of COVID-19, says human rights champion LORI HINNANT, Associated Press April 7, 2021 Updated: April 7, 2021 5:48 a.m.
1 of4 Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard poses in Paris, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Agnes Callamard is best known for her investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and has made a career uncovering extra-judicial killings. The French human rights expert's focus on rights abuses is taking on new dimensions as she assumes leadership of Amnesty International and turns her attention to what she says is one of the world's most pressing rights issues — vaccine equity. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard poses in Paris, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Agnes Callamard is best known for her investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and has made a career uncovering extra-judicial killings. The French human rights expert's focus on rights abuses is taking on new dimensions as she assumes leadership of Amnesty International and turns her attention to what she says is one of the world's most pressing rights issues — vaccine equity. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard poses in Paris, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Agnes Callamard is best known for her investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and has made a career uncovering extra-judicial killings. The French human rights expert's focus on rights abuses is taking on new dimensions as she assumes leadership of Amnesty International and turns her attention to what she says is one of the world's most pressing rights issues — vaccine equity. Christophe Ena/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4
PARIS (AP) — Agnès Callamard is best known for her investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and has made a career uncovering extrajudicial killings.
The French human rights expert's focus on rights abuses is taking on new dimensions as she assumes leadership of Amnesty International and turns her attention to what she says is one of the world's most pressing issues — vaccine equity to end the coronavirus pandemic, which has eroded freedoms globally.