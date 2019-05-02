AMN Healthcare: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $34.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The health care staffing company posted revenue of $532.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $524.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, AMN Healthcare said it expects revenue in the range of $518 million to $524 million.

AMN Healthcare shares have decreased 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $51.42, a drop of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMN