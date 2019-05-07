AMAG Pharmaceuticals: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMAG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $122.1 million in its first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $3.54 per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $3.32 per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $75.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $90.8 million.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals expects full-year revenue in the range of $365 million to $415 million.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares have dropped 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMAG