AIG and SolarEdge rise while Mylan and Phibro fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

American International Group Inc., up $3.19 to $50.30

The insurer reported solid underwriting gains in the first quarter and profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

Mylan NV, down $6.73 to $21.53

The generic drugmaker's first quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Apple Inc., down $5.62 to 202.86

Technology stocks sold off amid an escalating trade fight between the U.S. and China.

The Mosaic Co., down $2.02 to $23.25

The fertilizer maker cut its full-year profit forecast because of higher costs for regulations and taxes.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $21.83 to $322.40

The drugmaker's first quarter profit and revenue missed analysts' forecasts.

Phibro Animal Health Corp., down $7.86 to $28.99

The maker of animal health products and supplements fell short of Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., up $9.96 to $53.84

The photovoltaic products maker gave investors a better-than-anticipated revenue forecast for the second quarter.

Henry Schein Inc., up $3.43 to $66.71

The health care products company beat Wall Street's first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.