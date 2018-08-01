ADP: Small businesses extended their erratic hiring streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses extended their erratic hiring streak in July, adding 52,000 jobs.

That was up from 31,000 new jobs in June, according to payroll company ADP, which counted the number of new positions at its small business customers, those with up to 49 staffers.

Through the first seven months of the year, small companies added an average 48,000 jobs a month, with monthly totals ranging from 64,000 to 28,000, ADP says.

Small business hiring has weakened in the past year. During the first seven months of 2017, companies had added an average 71,000 jobs per month.

Surveys, though, have shown that owners are still optimistic. Many have said they want to hire, but can't find people qualified for their job openings. Other owners say they won't expand their staffs until their revenue increases enough to justify the added expense and risk of hiring.

Larger companies have been hiring more consistently. ADP reported that its customers of all sizes added 219,000 jobs last month.

The Labor Department issues its report on July hiring on Friday. It does not break out job creation by company size.

