ABM Industries: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $29.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.

The provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports posted revenue of $1.59 billion in the period.

ABM Industries expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $2.05 per share.

ABM Industries shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.28, a climb of 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABM