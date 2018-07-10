AAR: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) _ AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $12 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $473.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $476.2 million.

AAR expects full-year earnings to be $2.50 to $2.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion.

AAR shares have increased 24 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48.66, a climb of 38 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR