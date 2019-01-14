3.6 magnitude earthquake shakes part of northern Oklahoma

WAUKOMIS, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says an early morning earthquake shook parts of northern Oklahoma.

Geologists say the 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 2:20 a.m. Monday near Waukomis, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of about 3 miles (5 kilometers).

There were no reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage is unlikely in temblors below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes recorded in Oklahoma in recent years have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and gas production.

Geologists say about 200 quakes of magnitude 3.0 or stronger were recorded in Oklahoma last year, the third year of declines since regulators began directing producers to close some wells and reduce injection volumes.