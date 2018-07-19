1st Source: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) _ 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $22 million.

The South Bend, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The holding company for 1st Source Bank posted revenue of $88.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $78.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

1st Source shares have risen 11 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $55.08, an increase of 13 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRCE