1st Constitution Bancorp: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CRANBURY, N.J. (AP) _ 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

The Cranbury, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The holding company for 1st Constitution Bank posted revenue of $22.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.1 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

1st Constitution Bancorp shares have fallen 44% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FCCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FCCY