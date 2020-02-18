10x Genomics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) _ 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $7.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Pleasanton, California-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The life science technology company posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $31.3 million, or 80 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $245.9 million.

10x Genomics expects full-year revenue in the range of $350 million to $360 million.

10x Genomics shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year.

